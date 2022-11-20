Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 88,159 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 642.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Targa Resources by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after buying an additional 847,667 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,238.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 781,186 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 630,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TRGP opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 2.36. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

