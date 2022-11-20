Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $783.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

