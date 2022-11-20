Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 427.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 223,281 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.8 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

