Pictet Asset Management SA Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in UGI by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after buying an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Transactions at UGI

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 5.4 %

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI opened at $38.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.