Pictet Asset Management SA Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,653 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Citrix Systems Profile

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.