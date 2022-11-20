Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 2,742 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 11.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $272.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.78. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $862.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

