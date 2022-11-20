Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

J stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

