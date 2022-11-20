Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,851 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.6 %

APO stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

