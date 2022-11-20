Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 751 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,290,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Markel by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its position in Markel by 34.0% during the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,259.29 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -128.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,174.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,245.07.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

