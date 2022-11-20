Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

