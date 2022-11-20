Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

