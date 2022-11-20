Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $460.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

