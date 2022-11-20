Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 4%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.71). Approximately 44,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 131,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.73).

Renalytix Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £44.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.06.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

