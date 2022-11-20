Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $163.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

