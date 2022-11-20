Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $151.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $122.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.