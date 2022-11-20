Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Cut by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

