Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Buys $267,404.88 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 142,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 546.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $939,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,720 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

