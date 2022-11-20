SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,308,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.67 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

