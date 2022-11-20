SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.