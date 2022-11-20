SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 54.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 113,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 579.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 263,611 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

