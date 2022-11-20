SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,119,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.
