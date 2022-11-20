SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,119,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.