SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 286 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Atlassian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 135.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 11.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,834,699. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $443.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

