SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,684,000 after acquiring an additional 668,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after acquiring an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 404.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

