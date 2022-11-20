SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MGYR opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $13.23.

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.