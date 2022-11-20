SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 413 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $159.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $223.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $156.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

