SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 726 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 30.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.