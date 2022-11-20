SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

