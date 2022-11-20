SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

