SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.