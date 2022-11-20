SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

