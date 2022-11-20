SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,572,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 792,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

