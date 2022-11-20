SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $57,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 211,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.