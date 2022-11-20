SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.