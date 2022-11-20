SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 548,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -463.25 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

