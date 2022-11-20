SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.