SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 1,658.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $41.39 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

