SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.23. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.