SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in IDACORP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

