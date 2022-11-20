SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.13%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

