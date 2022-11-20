SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 114,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

