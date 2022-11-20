SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.98) to GBX 1,116 ($13.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

