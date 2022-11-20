SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $14.89 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

