SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $219.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.45. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.