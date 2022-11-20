SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 511,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 81,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $18.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

