SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.