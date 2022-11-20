SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 188,876 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

