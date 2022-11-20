SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $43.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

