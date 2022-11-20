SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in UGI by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after purchasing an additional 812,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UGI

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

