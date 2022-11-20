SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

