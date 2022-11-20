SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

Shares of UCO stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.